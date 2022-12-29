University Hospital Kerry experiences intense pressure on Emergency Department

University Hospital Kerry is experiencing an exceptionally high volume of presentations to its Emergency Department over the past number of days.

As a direct result there is intense pressure on capacity within the department.

They are requesting that, in suitable situations, the public contact their local Pharmacy, General Practitioner (GP) or South Doc before presenting to the ED.

If you do require to present to ED with an emergency, please anticipate lengthy delays.

UHK would like to extend a very sincere ‘Thank You’ in anticipation of the public’s cooperation with these arrangements.