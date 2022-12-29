Advertisement
University Hospital Kerry experiences intense pressure on Emergency Department

Dec 29, 2022 11:12 By radiokerrynews
University Hospital Kerry  is experiencing an exceptionally high volume of presentations to its Emergency Department over the past number of days.

 

As a direct result there is intense pressure on capacity within the department.

They are requesting that, in suitable situations, the public contact their local Pharmacy, General Practitioner (GP) or South Doc before presenting to the ED.

 

If you do require to present to ED with an emergency, please anticipate lengthy delays.

 

UHK would like to extend a very sincere ‘Thank You’ in anticipation of the public’s cooperation with these arrangements.

