Under a third of Vacant Property Refurbishment Grant applications in Tralee received approval in 2023

Under a third of vacant property refurbishment grant applications in Tralee were approved last year.

That’s according to figures released by Kerry County Council at the recent Tralee Municipal District meeting.

According to the figures the council received 61 applications for the vacant property refurbishment/ Croí Conaithe grant from the Tralee MD in 2023.

Of these, just 20 applications, or 32% were approved by Kerry County Council.

Overall, the council received almost 370 (369) applications for the grant in total from the entire county; 22% of which, (or 83 applications) were approved last year.

The report shows, to date in 2024, 83% (112) of the 137 applications made countywide, received approval.

In the Tralee MD, Kerry County Council has approved 21 out of 22 Croí Conaithe grant applications, so far this year.