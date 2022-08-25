UL confers honorary doctorates on two Kerry trailblazers

The University of Limerick has conferred honorary doctorates on two Kerry women for their outstanding achievements.

Social activist Sr Stanislaus Kennedy from Lispole and political scientist Professor Brigid Laffan from Cahersiveen were honoured at UL.

In 1985, Sr Stan founded Focus Ireland to help those who are homeless.

She said she was truly humbled as she accepted her doctorate.

Physicist Professor Margaret Murnane and renowned sports coach Liam Moggan were also honoured at the ceremony in UL.

Professor Brigid Laffan from Cahersiveen is a world-leading academic and respected commentator on European affairs.

She studied European Affairs as an undergraduate at UL when it was known as NIHE.

She has this advice for young people.