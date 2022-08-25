Advertisement
UL confers honorary doctorates on two Kerry trailblazers

Aug 25, 2022 17:08 By radiokerrynews
UL confers honorary doctorates on two Kerry trailblazers
Leaders from the worlds of sport, advocacy, science and politics donned cap and gown in Limerick as they were conferred with honorary doctorates by University of Limerick. World-renowned physicist Professor Margaret Murnane, Sr Stanislaus Kennedy – or Sr Stan, Liam Moggan and Professor Brigid Laffan pictured at Plassey House before receiving their honorary doctorates from University of Limerick. World-leading academic and political scientist Professor Brigid Laffan, ‘Godfather of Coaching’ Liam Moggan, tireless social activist Sr Stanislaus Kennedy and world-renowned physicist Professor Margaret Murnane were celebrated as ‘four outstanding’ candidates who received honorary doctorates from University of Limerick. “The bestowing of a UL honorary doctorate represents the opportunity to honour those who have inspired and worked tirelessly to make great contributions in their fields of endeavour,” said University of Limerick President Professor Kerstin Mey. Pic Sean Curtin True Media.
The University of Limerick has conferred honorary doctorates on two Kerry women for their outstanding achievements.

Social activist Sr Stanislaus Kennedy from Lispole and political scientist Professor Brigid Laffan from Cahersiveen were honoured at UL.

In 1985, Sr Stan founded Focus Ireland to help those who are homeless.

She said she was truly humbled as she accepted her doctorate.

Physicist Professor Margaret Murnane and renowned sports coach Liam Moggan were also honoured at the ceremony in UL.

Professor Brigid Laffan from Cahersiveen is a world-leading academic and respected commentator on European affairs.

She studied European Affairs as an undergraduate at UL when it was known as NIHE.

She has this advice for young people.

