Ukrainian women attend Radio Kerry media course

Apr 8, 2022 18:04 By radiokerrynews
Ukrainian women who've fled their country have been attending a media course in Radio Kerry over the past week.

The women were invited to take part by the Moving On group, an employment programme operated by the North East West Kerry Development for women in the county.

The media training course was facilitated by Joe McGill and Connie Broderick, and showed the group how to record and edit a radio programme.

Their work will be broadcast tomorrow on the Saturday Supplement between 9am and 11am.

 

