Uisce Éireann says it is working to repair a major burst impacting water supplies across mid-Kerry.

It says a raw water pipe to the mid Kerry Gearha Water Treatment Plant, supplying Listry, Beaufort, Killorglin and their environs is impacted.

A spokesperson for Uisce Éireann reports it is working to locate the burst, which is in the vicinity of Carrauntoohil.

Advertisement

Expert water services crews have been dispatched since early yesterday to investigate and to carry out repair works.

However, the snowfall and difficult weather conditions caused by Storm Bert are making locating the source of the burst a major challenge.

They say it will restore the water supply to impacted customers as quickly as possible, but this may take a number of days.

Advertisement

Alternative water supplies from bulk containers have been located beside Listry football pitch, at Milltown football pitch carpark and at Aghadoe Height Hotel carpark.

Uisce Éireann is reminding customers to use their own containers when taking water from the tankers, and to boil this water before consumption as a precautionary measure.

Elsewhere, the water utility says crews worked through the night and have completed temporary repairs in Sneem to restore water to customers there.

Advertisement

Uisce Éireann working to repair a major burst impacting mid-Kerry