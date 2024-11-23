Advertisement
Uisce Éireann working to repair major bursts impacting water supplies in South and Mid Kerry

Nov 23, 2024 15:20 By radiokerrynews
Uisce Éireann
Uisce Éireann is working to repair major bursts impacting water supplies in South and Mid Kerry as a result of Storm Bert

Customers in Sneem and surrounding areas are being impacted by an unplanned interruption to the water supply.

The utility is working to repair the pipe and restore the water supply as quickly as possible to impacted customers.

Meanwhile, Uisce Éireann is working to repair a major burst on the raw water pipe which supplies water to the Mid Kerry Gearha Water Treatment Plant - supplying Listry, Beaufort, Killorgan and environs.

Uisce Éireann is working to locate the burst, which is at the foot of Carrauntoohil and restore the water supply as quickly as possible to impacted customers.

 

