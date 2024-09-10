Officials from Uisce Éireann are set to face a grilling from Kerry county councillors next month, as a workshop with the utility due to take place.

Uisce Éireann has proposed to hold a workshop with members of Kerry County Council on 23rd October.

At yesterday’s full council meeting, several councillors expressed strong frustration with the lack of communication from Uisce Éireann about local issues.

One councillor remarked that the KGB wouldn’t be able to find out when the long-awaited Kilcummin Sewerage Scheme will become active.

Chief Executive of the council, Martin O’Donoghue, updated elected members that Uisce Éireann has proposed a workshop with councillors for 23rd October.

This will include a short presentation from Uisce Éireann staff, who will then take questions.

Mr O’Donoghue told councillors it’s advisable that in advance of this meeting, councillors compile their issues so they can be sent to Uisce Éireann beforehand so the utility is prepared.

Several councillors at the meeting spoke of serious frustration with Uisce Éireann and how they communicate with elected members and regular members of the public.

Sinn Féin councillor Deirdre Ferris said she raised an issue with Uisce Éireann last week in areas of Ardfert but was told the line for public representatives was closed; Cllr Ferris said she lied and said it was her own house, just so a complaint could be filed.

She said this was a most farcical and ridiculous situation.

Independent councillor Niall ‘Botty’ O’Callaghan claimed that the Soviet security agency KGB wouldn’t be able to find out when the long-awaited Kilcummin Sewerage Scheme will go live.

Works on the long-awaited €9 million wastewater scheme started in August 2022, and it will eventually provide a new sewer collection for the village.

Councillors at the meeting said people cannot move into houses they have bought as the scheme hasn’t yet gone live, with Cllr O’Callaghan claiming some young couples are therefore paying two mortgages at the same time.

Fellow Independent Brendan Cronin added it’s impossible to get confirmation on this scheme from Uisce Éireann.

Several other councillors added they were looking forward to this meeting, and referenced issues they intend to bring up on the day with Uisce Éireann staff.