Uisce Éireann says melting snow and incessant rainfall led major problems at Mid Kerry facility

Nov 25, 2024 13:18 By radiokerrynews
Uisce Eireann
A number of factors contributed to major disturbances to the water supply in Mid Kerry over the weekend.

Melting snow and incessant heavy rainfall led to poor quality raw water and problems for its treatment at Uisce Éireann’s Gearha facility.

Meanwhile, the utility was tasked with repairing a major burst on the water pipe at the foot of Carrauntoohil.

Customers in Listry, Beaufort, Killorglin, Milltown, Cromane and parts of Firies were affected, while a separate burst also impacted the water supply in Sneem.

Charlie O’Leary, Uisce Éireann’s Water Operations Lead for Kerry, praised the hard work of staff in rectifying the problems in difficult conditions.

He says the water for customers served by the Mid Kerry Gearha supply is almost fully restored, however, tankards remain in place.

People still experiencing issues can report it to Uisce Éireann’s contact centre on 1800 278 278.

 

