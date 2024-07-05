UHK says there’s no vomiting bug or COVID outbreaks in hospital

There are currently no vomiting bug or COVID outbreaks in University Hospital Kerry.

It comes as cases of COVID are on the rise nationally.

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre’s latest figures show 1,108 cases were notified to health authorities in a week, 22 of those cases were in Kerry.

Advertisement

Earlier this week, the HSE issued a warning that norovirus, which is commonly known as the vomiting bug, is on the increase in Ireland.

However, this isn’t currently impacting on UHK, which says there are currently no outbreaks of either virus in the hospital.