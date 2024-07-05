Advertisement
News

UHK says there’s no vomiting bug or COVID outbreaks in hospital

Jul 5, 2024 13:04 By radiokerrynews
UHK says there’s no vomiting bug or COVID outbreaks in hospital
Share this article

There are currently no vomiting bug or COVID outbreaks in University Hospital Kerry.

It comes as cases of COVID are on the rise nationally.

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre’s latest figures show 1,108 cases were notified to health authorities in a week, 22 of those cases were in Kerry.

Advertisement

Earlier this week, the HSE issued a warning that norovirus, which is commonly known as the vomiting bug, is on the increase in Ireland.

However, this isn’t currently impacting on UHK, which says there are currently no outbreaks of either virus in the hospital.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Ifac appoints north Kerry native to new senior economist role
Advertisement
Upcoming JulyFest at Killarney Racecourse set to attract racegoers from across country
Report shows almost 100 residential dwellings in Kerry sold in April
Advertisement

Recommended

Upcoming JulyFest at Killarney Racecourse set to attract racegoers from across country
Ifac appoints north Kerry native to new senior economist role
Teams Named Ahead Of All Ireland Semi Finals
Friday GAA Results and Fixtures
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus