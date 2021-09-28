Advertisement
UHK says MRI machine was out of order for just over two weeks

Sep 28, 2021 17:09 By radiokerrynews
UHK says its MRI machine was out of order for just over two weeks.

Councillors at the Kenmare Municipal District received correspondence from hospital management, after concerns had been raised about reported issues with the equipment.

Amanda Coulson, who's the assistant general manager at University Hospital Kerry, said the MRI machine was out of order from July 20th to August 6th as replacement parts had to be sourced from outside the country.

She said all patients were offered alternative appointments in Tralee or Limerick.

Hospital management added contingency measures were put in place to ensure urgent and time-sensitive MRI referrals were managed appropriately.

 

