UHK receives national award for healthy meals for staff and visitors

University Hospital Kerry has won a national award for offering healthier meals to its staff and visitors.

The Happy Heart Healthy Eating Award programme was implemented at 30 health service facilities nationwide over the last 2 years.

Their efforts were recognised at the initiative’s annual awards, hosted by the Irish Heart Foundation and the HSE.

UHK was among 21 facilities to win gold at the 2021 awards, while three won bronze and six won silver.

Irish Heart Foundation CEO, Tim Collins, who presented the virtual awards, said the initiative was a highly effective way to tackle heart disease and stroke.