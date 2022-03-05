Advertisement
News

UHK receives national award for healthy meals for staff and visitors

Mar 5, 2022 16:03 By radiokerrynews
UHK receives national award for healthy meals for staff and visitors UHK receives national award for healthy meals for staff and visitors
Share this article

University Hospital Kerry has won a national award for offering healthier meals to its staff and visitors.

The Happy Heart Healthy Eating Award programme was implemented at 30 health service facilities nationwide over the last 2 years.

Their efforts were recognised at the initiative’s annual awards, hosted by the Irish Heart Foundation and the HSE.

Advertisement

UHK was among 21 facilities to win gold at the 2021 awards, while three won bronze and six won silver.

Irish Heart Foundation CEO, Tim Collins, who presented the virtual awards, said the initiative was a highly effective way to tackle heart disease and stroke.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus