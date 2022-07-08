UHK has second highest number of COVID-19 patients

University Hospital Kerry has the second highest number of COVID-19 patients in the country.

That’s according to figures released by the HSE as part of its COVID-19 daily operations update, which covers up to 8pm yesterday.

It comes as COVID-19 cases have continued to rise in the last number of weeks.

The HSE daily operations report shows that 58 COVID-19 patients are receiving care at University Hospital Kerry; of those, none are in ICU.

There is one general bed available at UHK while there are no ICU beds.

Meanwhile, there were 428 COVID-19 cases recorded in Kerry in the last week; that’s up from 414 last week.

The COVID-19 incidence rate in the county stands at 289.9.

Those figures are according to the latest report by the Health Protection Surveillance Centre.

UHL has the highest number of COVID-19 patients; 82 are in hospital.

Nationally, there are 881 patients in hospital with COVID-19.