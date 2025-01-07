UHK extends cancellation of some appointments as status orange warnings issued for county

University Hospital Kerry has extended the cancellation of some appointments as two status orange weather warnings are issued for the county.

A low temperature and ice warning is coming into effect tonight at 8 o’clock and the same orange level warning will come into effect at 6pm tomorrow.

All non-urgent outpatient appointments and other clinical appointments in Kerry HSE services are now cancelled up to and including Thursday (January 9th).

The HSE says a result of the low temperatures and dangerous conditions for patients and staff, they are asking the public not to travel.

HSE staff will contact patients with urgent appointments, such as dialysis and chemotherapy, to make alternative arrangements.

The HSE says some appointments are going ahead; these include ante natal appointments, dialysis service, endoscopy and oncology day services.

HSE staff will ring any patients whose appointment is being cancelled for today, tomorrow or Thursday.

Appointments in community services including physiotherapy, speech and language therapy, occupational therapy, community psychology, audiology, podiatry, dietetics, child development clinics and eye care clinics are being deferred.

Dental services will also be closed, while school vaccination clinics, day services for older people, appointments scheduled for the Kerry ICPOP (Integrated Care Programme for Older Persons) and the mental health day services, day hospitals and outpatient services will not go ahead.

Anyone unsure if their appointment has been cancelled should contact the office or person who issued the appointment.

HSE Healthcare Area manager for Kerry Julie O’Neill says the cancellations were a difficult but necessary decision.