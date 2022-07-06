UHK cancels some outpatient procedures

University Hospital Kerry has announced that it’s deferring some outpatient and elective appointments for the rest of the week, citing Covid-19 and staff shortages.

Exceptions to the cancelled clinics include orthopedic trauma, infusion and dressings clinics.

Cardiology and radiology outpatient scans and procedures will go ahead, as will virtual and antenatal clinics.

Other exceptions include oncology and palliative care clinics, colposcopy and hysteroscopy clinics at Cill Íde and Saturday’s gynaecology clinic.

UHK is requesting that patients do not attend scheduled outpatient and elective surgery appointments unless you receive a call to inform you otherwise.