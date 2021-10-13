Two walk-in vaccination clinics planned for Tralee

Two walk-in vaccination clinics will take place in Tralee in the coming days.

The first will take place tomorrow (October 14th) in the Kerry Vaccination Centre at the former BorgWarner site in Monavalley between 3pm and 5pm.

A second walk-in vaccination clinic will be held there next Monday (October 18th) from 3pm to 5pm.

Anyone aged 16 and older can attend a walk-in clinic alone, while children aged between 12 and 15 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian; no appointment is needed.

