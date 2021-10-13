Advertisement
News

Two walk-in vaccination clinics planned for Tralee

Oct 13, 2021 17:10 By radiokerrynews
Two walk-in vaccination clinics planned for Tralee Two walk-in vaccination clinics planned for Tralee
Photo: Pixabay
Share this article

Two walk-in vaccination clinics will take place in Tralee in the coming days.

The first will take place tomorrow (October 14th) in the Kerry Vaccination Centre at the former BorgWarner site in Monavalley between 3pm and 5pm.

A second walk-in vaccination clinic will be held there next Monday (October 18th) from 3pm to 5pm.

Advertisement

Anyone aged 16 and older can attend a walk-in clinic alone, while children aged between 12 and 15 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian; no appointment is needed.

Further information is available here.

 

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2021 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus