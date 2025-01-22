Two Dublin teenagers have appeared before the court charged with the possession of stolen guns and ammunition in Tralee.

19-year-old Gerry Wall of Greenhills Grove, Tallaght, and 19-year-old Brendan Casey of Lealand Avenue, Clondalkin, both appeared in Tralee District Court this morning.

Mr Wall, represented by solicitor Pat Mann, faces a total of eight charges.

Mr Casey, represented by Brendan Ahern, faces nine charges.

Both men face eight identical charges arising from the seizure of three firearms and ammunition by gardaí in Tralee on Monday night at a routine checkpoint.

Mr Casey also faces an unrelated minor theft charge.

They're charged with the possession of two unauthorised rifles, an unauthorised shotgun, hundreds of rounds of ammunition, and that they each had a knife with them that had a blade or was sharply pointed, at John Cronin Roundabout in Ballymacthomas on Monday.

The men also face the charge that the firearms, ammunition, butterfly knife, ear muffs, and steel gun case in their possession at that location on Monday were, in fact, all stolen property, with a total approximate value of €7,500.

In each case, Sergeant Chris Manton said DPP directions were not available, but on reading the charges, Judge David Waters refused jurisdiction in both cases, adding penalties in the District Court would not be sufficient if they were found guilty.

The state did not object to bail for either man, but on strict conditions.

These include that they reside at their Dublin addresses and stay out of Kerry except for court appearances and legal consultations.

They must also sign on daily at their local garda stations and provide phone numbers to gardaí.

Judge David Waters enquired if there are civilian witnesses, as one condition was to have no contact with any potential witnesses.

Garda Walsh said there may be an injured party, and Sergeant Manton said this would be the owner of the stolen property.

Judge Waters asked if this was a genuine concern, and Sgt Manton replied that it is.

Mr Wall was remanded on bail to 5th February after the lodgment in court of €1,000 in cash, while Mr Casey was remanded in custody with consent to bail.

Mr Wall's mother and sister were present in court.

Mr Casey's solicitor, Brendan Ahern, said he will pay his bail money tomorrow and his matter will be mentioned tomorrow via video link for him to be granted bail.