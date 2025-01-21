Advertisement
Three firearms and ammunition seized in Tralee after driver failed roadside drug test

Jan 21, 2025 13:15 By radiokerrynews
Gardaí seized three firearms and ammunition in Tralee after a driver failed a roadside drug test.

Two teenagers were arrested and they are currently being detained at a Garda station in the county.

Gardaí from the Kerry Roads Policing Unit were conducting a routine checkpoint in Tralee last night and they stopped the vehicle at 10.30pm.

The driver failed a roadside drug test and this led Gardaí to search the vehicle.

Three firearms and a large quantity of ammunition were seized, which Gardaí say are now subject to full ballistic examination.

The vehicle was taken to Castleisland Garda Station for forensic examination.

Two men, aged in their late teens, were arrested and are being detained at a Garda Station in the county under Section 30 of the Offences Against the State Act, 1939.

Under this Act, the teenagers can be detained for up to 24 hours from the time of the arrest, and a Chief Superintendent garda can add on a further 24 hours to their detention if required.

Gardaí say their investigations are ongoing.

Images of the items seized by Gardaí:

