Two status yellow weather warnings are in place for Kerry.

Met Éireann issued a wind and rain warning, both of which are valid until 9 o’clock tonight.

The forecaster says there will be heavy spells of rain at times that may lead to localised flooding.

Advertisement

Damaging gusts of up to 110km/h are also possible throughout the duration of the warning.

A flooding advisory remains in place for the entire country until 11pm on Friday.