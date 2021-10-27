Two resolutions for Kerry Co-op SGM

Two resolutions are to be put forward to shareholders at a Special General Meeting of Kerry Co-Op.

However, a date for that meeting has not yet been set.

The first resolution is to add the Share Redemption Scheme to the Kerry Co-op rule book; it means Kerry Group plc shares held by the co-op will be ringfenced for redemption through this or future schemes. These shares will be used to fund the redemption scheme.

The second proposed change relates to milk suppliers. The resolution, if passed, would reinstate 'A' category status of these shareholders, who supply milk through a company.

The majority of Kerry Co-op Advisory Committee members want the Special General Meeting to consider these resolutions to be held in person.

As Kerry Group plc employees are returning to the office on a phased basis due to the pandemic, sufficient staff numbers are not available to facilitate registration and verification at the SGM.

As a result, no fixed date has been set, which Kerry Co-op Chief Executive, Thomas Hunter McGowan said is disappointing; he added they will await further guidance from the Government on the return to office protocol and update shareholders then.