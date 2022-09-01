Advertisement
Two men remain in custody following arrest over fatal Tralee fire

Sep 1, 2022 13:09 By radiokerrynews
Two men remain in custody following arrest over fatal Tralee fire
Two men remain in Garda custody following their arrest this morning in connection with a fatal fire in Tralee 10 years ago.

Another man was arrested in June and released without charge, with a file being prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.

Father and daughter Anthony and Nadine O'Brien died in a house fire in Killeen Heights, Tralee on May 12th 2012.

Anthony, who was aged 30, and Nadine aged five, died from smoke inhalation.

Anthony’s wife and Nadine’s mother, Kelly, manged to escape the house, and while she was injured, she survived.

It was thought at the time the fire was a tragic accident.

Gardaí this morning, however, confirmed that 10 years on, two men, both aged in their 40s, had been arrested in connection with this fatal fire.

They’re currently being detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984 at Tralee and Killarney Garda stations.

Gardaí also revealed that a man, aged in his 30s, was also arrested in June in connection with the blaze.

He was released without charge with a file being prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.

 

