Two men charged with Thomas Dooley murder remanded in custody for two weeks

Oct 12, 2022 13:10 By radiokerrynews
Two men charged with Thomas Dooley murder remanded in custody for two weeks Two men charged with Thomas Dooley murder remanded in custody for two weeks
Patrick Dooley (left) and Thomas Dooley (right); both pictures at Kenmare District Court.
Two men charged with murdering Killarney man, Thomas Dooley, have been remanded in custody for a further two weeks.

An application for bail is being made to the High Court on behalf of one of the men, the dead man's brother, Patrick Dooley.

 

Thomas Dooley, who was 43 and from Hazelwood Drive, Ballyspillane in Killarney, was fatally stabbed before 12 noon on Wednesday last week at Rath Cemetery, Tralee where a funeral had been taking place.

His wife Siobhán was also injured in the attack.

The victim’s brother, 35-year-old Patrick Dooley of 33 Arbutus Grove, Killarney and his cousin, Thomas Dooley who's aged 41, with an address at Bay 10, Halting Site, Carrigrohane Road, Cork were due before Tralee District Court via video link today.

Patrick Dooley didn’t appear on camera as he'd been quarantined in prison.

His solicitor, Padraig O'Connell consented to a remand in custody, to appear again before Tralee District Court on October 26th via video link.

Mr O'Connell said an application is being made to the High Court for bail for his client, as bail can't be sought in the district court on a murder charge.

Thomas Dooley, cousin of the dead man, was represented in court by solicitor Dave Ramsey, who was standing in for Cork-based solicitor Frank Buttimer.

Gardaí said an extensive file was being prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions in this case, and sought to remand Thomas Dooley in custody for four weeks.

Judge David Waters, however, made an order to remand Thomas Dooley in custody for two weeks, to appear before Tralee District Court via video link on October 26th.

