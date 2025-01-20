Advertisement
Two men appear before Tralee court charged with conspiring to import drugs worth more than €13,000

Jan 20, 2025 11:15 By radiokerrynews
Two men have appeared before a Tralee District Court charged with conspiring to import drugs into the State worth more than €13,000.

36-year-old Hanz Pangahin and 43-year-old Christopher Ampo appeared before Judge David Waters this morning.

Both men are from the from the Philippines but no address was given for either man.

The men, who are both represented by solicitor Padraig O’Connell.

They were remanded in custody to appear before Tralee District Court via video link on Wednesday.

Five men appeared before a special sitting of Killarney District Court charged with conspiring to import drugs into the State worth more than €13,000.

