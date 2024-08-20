Two Kerry venues named in a top civil ceremony venues list by SaveMyDay.ie

Two Kerry venues have been named in the top civil ceremony venues list.

10 Bridge Street in Killorglin and Jacks Coastguard Restaurant in Cromane both featured in the SaveMyDay.ie list for the top civil ceremony wedding venues in Ireland.

Over 750 brides and grooms responded to a poll by SaveMyDay.ie, and results showed that the popularity of non-religious ceremonies is continuing to rise.

Advertisement

It revealed that 16% of respondents chose religious ceremonies, a decrease in 4% since their last wedding trends survey.

74% of couples that responded were planning to tie the knot in civil and secular wedding ceremonies.