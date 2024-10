Two Kerry SuperValu stores have won awards at the National Grocery Awards for 2024.

The awards gala was held at the Radisson Blu Royal Hotel, Dublin, on Thursday the 10th of October.

Both SuperValu Listowel and SuperValu Castleisland were presented with National Grocery Awards at the gala last week.

Castleisland won the most creative fresh food retailer and Listowel won for the best fresh meat offering.