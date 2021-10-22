Advertisement
Two Kerry projects to be supported by Bank of Ireland’s Begin Together Fund

Oct 22, 2021 13:10 By radiokerrynews
Two Kerry projects to be supported by Bank of Ireland's Begin Together Fund
Two Kerry projects are being supported by Bank of Ireland’s Begin Together funds.

In total, €825,000 is being allocated to groups across the island of Ireland under the community and arts funds.

The Shed Sessions is one of the Kerry recipients; musician Cormac Begley will engage with the Irish Men’s Sheds Association using the mobile arts venue, Festival in a Van. Empowering the Adult is also to benefit from funding; it’s a year-long, personal development programme for adults with physical disabilities run by Enable Ireland Kerry.

