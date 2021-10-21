Two Kerry projects recognised at National Heritage Awards

Two Kerry projects have been recognised at the National Heritage Awards 2021.

These awards recognise the efforts of individuals, families and community groups in ensuring the preservation, protection and promotion of Ireland's heritage.

Tralee Rowing Club was honoured for its project 'An ecological investigation of the Tralee Ship Canal', which focused on the ecology and biodiversity through an outdoor display. The Wild Child Award was given to Kerry Archaeological and Historical Society, Kerry County Museum and Kerry County Council for their project 'School Project: Explore Your Local Heritage'.