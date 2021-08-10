Two Kerry men make Irish National Sheepdog Trial team

Two Kerry men are included in the team to represent Ireland at the International Sheepdog Trials in Wales next month.

It follows the three-day Irish National Sheepdog trials in Fossa, Killarney.

Mike Healy from Glenflesk, with his dog Bill finished in top position after the first day and placed third overall to make the Irish team for the first time.

Kilcummin native and Local Committee Chairman, Tom O’Sullivan and his dog, North Hill Tess finished in 10th place overall; it will be Tom’s fourth time representing Ireland.

The International Sheepdog Trials take place in Aberystwyth in Wales from the 10th to 12th September.