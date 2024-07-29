Two Kerry men facing drug and organised crime offences will be sent forward to a Special Criminal Court.

State solicitor Diane Reidy confirmed in Killarney District Court this morning, that 41-year-old James Leen of Kilmorna, Listowel, and 44-year-old Nathan McDonnell of Ballyroe, Tralee will be sent forward to a non-jury court.

Tralee businessman McDonnell faces five charges, including possession of almost 550kg of crystal meth for sale or supply, and facilitating an organised crime gang to commit serious offences.

His co-accused, Mr Leen, also faces five charges, including that he directed the activities of a criminal organisation within the state for around a year up until February.

Mr McDonnell's solicitor, Pádraig O'Connell, today confirmed Mr McDonnell will be entering a guilty plea to charges against him.

Both men will be served with books of evidence against them in Tralee District Court tomorrow.