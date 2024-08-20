Two festivals in Kerry have received funding under the Small Scale Local Festivals and Summer Schools Scheme 2024.

Castlegregory Community Council received €1,265.00 for an arts festival to create a display of biodiversity in and around Castlegregory, while Kerry Cultural and Literary Centre was granted €5,000.00 for the Listowel International Storytelling Festival.

The Minister for the Arts Catherine Martin announced nearly 70,000 euro (€69,945) in funding for 16 events nationwide under the Small Scale Local Festivals and Summer Schools Scheme .

The scheme was designed to assist local cultural events which may not have been be eligible under funding criteria for larger scale events.