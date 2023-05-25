Two Kerry community initiatives awarded HFA funding

Two Kerry initiatives have been awarded funding by the Housing Finance Agency (HFA).

The HFA has allocated €250,000 in total, to support community projects nationwide, through its Social Investment Fund.

Clann Housing, which has branches in Kenmare and Killarney, will receive funding to support a photo memories video project.

Clúid Housing has been awarded funds to deliver a community programme, promoting positive engagement and social inclusion in the Struthán na Sailí housing estate in Killarney.

The aim of the fund is to support initiatives that will complement the communities in which HFA-financed homes are built.