Two Kerry beaches named in Top 10 of Ireland's Best Beaches

Two Kerry beaches have been listed in the Top 10 of Ireland's Best Beaches.

The Irish Independents Reader Travel Awards, compiled the top beaches in the country.

Ballybunion was rated 7th in Ireland, while Inch beach came in third - with voters saying Inch has “some of the best views in the country”.

Keem Bay on Achill Island was named as Ireland's Best Beach.

Travel Editor with the Irish Independent, Pól Ó Conghaile, says nostalgia played a huge part in the voters' decision.