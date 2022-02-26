Advertisement
Two Kerry adult learning initiatives shortlisted for AONTAS STAR Awards

Feb 26, 2022 15:02 By radiokerrynews
Two Kerry based adult learning initiatives have been shortlisted for an AONTAS STAR Award.

The Phoenix Women's Centre, Tralee is shortlisted in the Health and Wellbeing category.

Among the services the centre provides is information on women's rights and empowering women through education and peer support.

Sporting Chance Kerry is shortlisted in the Social Inclusion category; it's a training programme for people with disabilities in sport and recreation, and is the first of its kind in Europe.

The AONTAS STAR Awards recognise and celebrate the work undertaken by adult learning initiatives, with the winners to be announced in March.

