Two gender identity conferences to be held in Killarney

Killarney is set to be the location of debates on transgender healthcare next month.

The European Professional Association of Transgender Health (EPATH) is holding a conference in Killarney’s convention centre in April.

EPATH aims to set global standards for the treatment of patients with gender dysphoria.

At the same time, Genspect will also host it’s first conference in the town.

Genspect aims to highlight the possible dangers of medical transitioning.

These conferences will take place the last week of April.