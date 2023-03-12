Advertisement
News

Two gender identity conferences to be held in Killarney

Mar 12, 2023 17:03 By radiokerrynews
Two gender identity conferences to be held in Killarney Two gender identity conferences to be held in Killarney
Share this article

Killarney is set to be the location of debates on transgender healthcare next month.

The European Professional Association of Transgender Health (EPATH) is holding a conference in Killarney’s convention centre in April.

EPATH aims to set global standards for the treatment of patients with gender dysphoria.

Advertisement

At the same time, Genspect will also host it’s first conference in the town.

Genspect aims to highlight the possible dangers of medical transitioning.

These conferences will take place the last week of April.

Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus