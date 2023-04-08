Advertisement
Two ceremonies in Tralee commemorating Easter Rising

Apr 8, 2023 14:04 By radiokerrynews
Two ceremonies will take place in Tralee tomorrow (Easter Sunday) to commemorate the Easter Rising.

The first event will begin at 12pm and will take place at Páirc An Phiarsaigh in Denny Street; Mayor of Tralee Municipal District, Fianna Fáil councillor Mikey Sheehy addressing the event.

A second event is hosted by Sinn Féin; people are asked to meet at 12.30pm at the Pikeman, Tralee and proceeding to the Republican plot in Rath Graveyard.

Cllr Deirdre Ferris will address this event.

 

