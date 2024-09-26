Advertisement
News

Two brothers accused of assault outside a Tralee primary school dismiss their solicitors

Sep 26, 2024 13:17 By radiokerrynews
Two brothers accused of assault outside a Tralee primary school dismiss their solicitors
Share this article

Two brothers accused of assaulting family members outside a Tralee primary school last week have dismissed their legal representation.

John Mongans of 305 Parkland Apartments, Tralee and Thomas Mongans of 60 Cois Abhainn, Tralee appeared at Tralee District Court via video link from Cork Prison.

Gardaí previously outlined allegations of a violent assault of three people with slash hooks, golf clubs and hurleys while children as young as five were leaving CBS Primary School on the 16th September.

Advertisement

Both men face charges of violent disorder, assault causing harm, and producing a weapon in the course of a dispute.

When John Mongans appeared before Judge David Waters yesterday, he said "I don't want Pat Mann to represent me"

His solicitor Pat Mann said he had been made aware of this already.

Advertisement

Appearing via video link from Cork Prison, Thomas Mongans said "I want this adjourned. I don't want Padraig."

Solicitor Padraig O'Connell said he didn't know anything about this.

Judge David Waters had refused the two brothers bail last week and told them the state was now applying to have a two week extension to their custody.

Advertisement

Judge Waters said he would be granting this extension "without consent" and so urged them both to talk solicitors as soon as possible.

Padraig O'Connell asked that his former client be reminded that he is due to apply for bail in the High Court today (Thursday, 26th September).

Thomas Mongans told Judge Waters he was not aware of this. Mr O'Connell insisted he had been made aware.

Advertisement

John and Thomas Mongans were both remanded in continuing custody to appear before Tralee District Court again on the 9th October.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Newly upgraded €1.2 million Killarney road branded 'downright embarrassment'
Advertisement
Valentia Island Ferry to sail this weekend
Calls for reversal of decision which reduces pensions of retired public sector workers who return to work
Advertisement

Recommended

Cheltenham to offer discount for next years meeting
Newly upgraded €1.2 million Killarney road branded 'downright embarrassment'
Valentia Island Ferry to sail this weekend
Tourism body CEO calls for more exchequer funding for Kerry airport
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus