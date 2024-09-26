Two brothers accused of assault outside a Tralee primary school dismiss their solicitors

Two brothers accused of assaulting family members outside a Tralee primary school last week have dismissed their legal representation.

John Mongans of 305 Parkland Apartments, Tralee and Thomas Mongans of 60 Cois Abhainn, Tralee appeared at Tralee District Court via video link from Cork Prison.

Gardaí previously outlined allegations of a violent assault of three people with slash hooks, golf clubs and hurleys while children as young as five were leaving CBS Primary School on the 16th September.

Both men face charges of violent disorder, assault causing harm, and producing a weapon in the course of a dispute.

When John Mongans appeared before Judge David Waters yesterday, he said "I don't want Pat Mann to represent me"

His solicitor Pat Mann said he had been made aware of this already.

Appearing via video link from Cork Prison, Thomas Mongans said "I want this adjourned. I don't want Padraig."

Solicitor Padraig O'Connell said he didn't know anything about this.

Judge David Waters had refused the two brothers bail last week and told them the state was now applying to have a two week extension to their custody.

Judge Waters said he would be granting this extension "without consent" and so urged them both to talk solicitors as soon as possible.

Padraig O'Connell asked that his former client be reminded that he is due to apply for bail in the High Court today (Thursday, 26th September).

Thomas Mongans told Judge Waters he was not aware of this. Mr O'Connell insisted he had been made aware.

John and Thomas Mongans were both remanded in continuing custody to appear before Tralee District Court again on the 9th October.