Two brothers have been remanded in custody, accused of assaulting family members outside a Tralee primary school with slash hooks, golf clubs, and hurleys.

36-year-old Thomas Mongans of 60 Cois Abhainn, Tralee, and 37-year-old John Mongans of 305 Parkland Apartments, Tralee, both appeared in court this afternoon.

In objecting to bail for each of the men, gardaí outlined allegations of a violent assault of three people, in full view of children as classes ended for the day at CBS Primary School on Monday.

The court heard children as young as five were just metres away from the violence, while they also witnessed the injuries sustained and blood stains on the road, footpath, and vehicles.

Both men face charges of violent disorder, assault causing harm, and producing a weapon in the course of a dispute, arising from the incident on Monday.

The state objected to bail for each man on the seriousness of the charges, the strength of evidence, and concerns about the accused men attending court.

Detective Sergeant John Gilmartin said one injured party is a brother of the accused, and there is long-running hostility within the family, but this is by far the most violent incident.

Gardaí allege that at about 2:25 on Monday afternoon, up to five men including the two accused got out of a suspect car outside the school and began violently assaulting three members of their family who were waiting to collect their child from the school.

Gardaí say these assaults were carried out with weapons resembling hurleys, golf clubs, and slash hooks.

The court heard this incident took place in full view of children as they left the school, and was also in full view of children within the school building.

The court heard children would also have witnessed blood on the road, on the footpath, and on one of the vehicles involved, while members of the public were seen fleeing from the area in fear for their lives.

Sergeant Gilmartin said gardaí have strong evidence including detailed statements from the injured parties, at least one of whom required plastic surgery as a result, as well as damning HD-quality CCTV footage, and the seizure of weapons and two vehicles.

Sergeant Gilmartin said the fact this happened in close proximity to and in full view of children was inexcusable and cannot be tolerated.

The two men’s solicitors, Pádraig O’Connell and Pat Mann, each asked the state if they could consent to bail on strict conditions outlined in court.

Judge David Waters refused jurisdiction in the matter, and refused bail for both accused, remanding both in custody to 25th September.