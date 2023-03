Two books by a Kerry author have been selected to launch at the New Delhi World Book Fair in India this weekend.

Michelle Keane from Knocknagoshel penned The Discovery of Kingdom Water and Kingdom of Angels.

Research India Press has chosen her two books to launch at the New Delhi World Book Fair this weekend.

The Kerrywoman says it’s a huge achievement and she’s delighted with the news.

