Trinity College review group to investigate returning South Kerry skulls

Trinity College Dublin is to review claims that it is holding human skulls that were removed from South Kerry in the 1890s.

A campaign has been launched calling for the return of the skulls which were allegedly taken from St Finian's Bay and given to the university's school of medicine.

It’s claimed the human remains were removed from St Finian’s Bay in the 1890s and have been kept in the college since.

A similar campaign is ongoing regarding skulls that originated in Inishbofin, Co. Galway.

Once a review on Inshbofin is completed, the group will look at claims regarding South Kerry.

Professor Eoin O’Sullivan is a member of the review group, he explains how the reviews will work.