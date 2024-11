The young man who lost his life in a crash in South Kerry has been remembered as the heartbeat of the community.

24-year-old Sean Scanlon died following the single-vehicle collision at Kilurly, Ballinskelligs in the early hours of Sunday morning.

His GAA club St Michael's/Foilmore says the community is heartbroken by the news.

Advertisement

PRO of St Michael's/Foilmore, Eugene O’Sullivan says Sean’s passing has cast a gloom over Ballinskelligs and Foilmore.