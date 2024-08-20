Tributes paid to young man who died in Ballyheigue crash

Tributes have been paid to the young man who died in a road crash in Ballyheigue on Sunday.

23-year-old Craig O’Herlihy, who was from Cork, died after the single-vehicle crash in the Keel area of the village on Sunday morning.

A promising rugby player, Craig O’Herlihy had made 35 AIL appearances for Dolphin Rugby Club since his senior debut at 18, while he also represented Munster at underage level.

Advertisement

Tributes including from Dolphin Rugby Club, say he had a larger-than-life personality, and the club described him as someone who was always willing to help out and was very popular.

The Cork City-based rugby club also extended its condolences to his parents and three brothers.