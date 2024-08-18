Gardaí appealing for witnesses of fatal Ballyheigue crash

Gardaí and emergency services are currently at the scene of a fatal single-vehicle crash, that occurred at Keel in Ballyheigue, at approximately 20 past 7 this morning.

The male driver of the car (aged in his 20’s) was pronounced deceased at the scene.

No other injuries were reported at the time.

Advertisement

The scene is currently undergoing technical examination by Forensic Collision Investigators.

The road is closed with local diversions in place.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to this collision to come forward.

Advertisement

Any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were travelling in the area at the time of the incident between 6.30am and 7.30am this morning, are asked to make this footage available to investigating Gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Listowel Garda Station on 068 50820, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.