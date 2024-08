A young man has died following a road crash this morning in Ballyheigue.

The single car collision occurred at around ten to eight this morning, on the Kerry Head drive in the Glenderry area.

The road will be closed from just after the national school for the rest of the day.

Gardaí are currently at the scene conducting a forensic crash investigation and will remain there for the evening.

There is no access to the road only limited local access.