Tributes have been paid to trade unionist Donie Doody who has died.

Mr Doody, who lived in Killarney, was a SIPTU organiser for healthcare workers in Kerry.

Former Kerry County Councillor Michael Gleeson said Donie Doody was a man of integrity who insisted on the highest standards being adhered to.

Advertisement

Mr Doody was a founder of the political party, the South Kerry Independent Alliance, and was also that party's first Cathaoirleach.