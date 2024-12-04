Advertisement
Tributes paid to Tommy Horan who brought major music stars to Tralee

Dec 4, 2024 13:17 By radiokerrynews
Tributes paid to Tommy Horan who brought major music stars to Tralee
Tributes are being paid to a Kerry impresario who brought some of the biggest bands and singers to Tralee in the late 20th century.

Tommy Horan, owned Horans Centre in Tralee, where big names such as Status Quo, Meatloaf, the Pogues, UB40 and other stars performed in the 1970s, 80s, and 90s.

He passed away on Monday.

Retired county councillor Johnnie Wall, who's a former member of the Kerry Blues band, says Tommy Horan was a fantastic person and business man.

Johnnie Wall paid this tribute to him:

