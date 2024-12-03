Tommy Horan of The Horan Centre, Tralee, died peacefully on 2nd December 2024, cherished husband of the late Celine and dearest father of Donie, Clair, Tracy and the late Pádraig.

Sadly missed by his adored grandchildren Tracy, Tommy, Carly, Blondie, Avalon & Alex, much loved great grandchildren Isobelle, Sophia, Arabella, Thomas Sebastian & Tiffany, sisters Helen & Beth, daughter-in-law Rita, son-in-law Mossie, nieces, nephews, relatives and many friends.

Reposing at the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee on Friday (6th December) from 6 to 8 pm. Funeral arriving to St. John’s Church, Tralee on Saturday at 11.30 am where the Requiem Mass for Tommy will be celebrated at 12 noon (streamed on www.stjohns.ie). Interment afterwards in Rath Cemetery.

Rest in Peace.