Advertisement
News

Tributes paid to one of Kerry's best-known building contractors Ned O'Shea

Jun 1, 2022 13:06 By radiokerrynews
Tributes paid to one of Kerry's best-known building contractors Ned O'Shea Tributes paid to one of Kerry's best-known building contractors Ned O'Shea
Share this article

Tributes have been paid to Ned O'Shea, one of Kerry's best known building contractors, who died on Sunday.

A native of Keel, Castlemaine, his company, Ned O'Shea and Sons, built several well-known buildings throughout the count,  including Kerry County Council headquarters at Rathass, Tralee; Benners Hotel in Dingle  and the Church of the Resurrection in Killarney.

Mr O'Shea was also actively involved in the Rose of Tralee, and held the title of festival President in 1989 and 1990.

Advertisement

Bill Looney, another former festival President who worked closely with him, said he was a pleasure to have known and worked with:

 

Advertisement

Ned O'Shea's funeral takes place this Friday at The Gleasure Funeral home, Tralee from 2pm to 5pm,  with Requiem Mass on Saturday morning at 10.30am in The Church of The Resurrection, Park Road, Killarney, followed by burial in Aghadoe Lawn Cemetery.

Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus