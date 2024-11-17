Advertisement
Tributes paid to inspirational Tralee girl

Nov 17, 2024 13:36 By radiokerrynews
Tributes paid to inspirational Tralee girl
Tributes paid to inspirational Tralee girl.

The death has taken place of Lily Anna Sebestova.

The 10 year old Tralee girl had been battling a rare form of cancer and had lost her hand to the disease in recent years.

Lily and her family championed fundraising campaigns for the Irish Cancer Society and Crumlin Children's Hospital to raise awareness of the challenges facing sick children and their families.

Neighbours and friends had recently hosted a street party to celebrate Lily Anna's 10th birthday.

The funeral mass for Lily Anna Sebestova takes place in Our Lady and St Brendans Church in Tralee tomorrow morning at 10.30 am.

Her family have asked for donations to oscarskids.ie in lieu of flowers.

