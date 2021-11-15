Tributes paid to elderly couple found dead in Kenmare

The elderly couple who were found dead in Kenmare have been named locally.

The bodies of Phyllis and Tony Gilbert, who were in their 80s, were discovered at a house in the Dromnevane Estate yesterday.

They were originally from England, but they'd moved to Kenmare around 25 years ago.

Post-mortem examinations are to be carried out today and Gardaí say the results will decide the course of their investigation.

Independent Cllr for the Kenmare Municipal District, Dan McCarthy paid tribute to Phyllis and Tony Gilbert: