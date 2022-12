Tributes have been paid to the man who lost his life in a house fire in Glenflesk this morning.

The fire broke out in the early hours of this morning.

The body of a man, aged in his 60s, was recovered from the house.

A post-mortem examination is due to take place today and Gardaí say the results will direct the course of the investigation.

Cathaoirleach of Killarney, Councillor Niall Kelleher says the community is shocked and saddend: