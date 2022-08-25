Transportation of world's largest ship-to-shore container cranes is success for all of Kerry

The transportation of three of the world's largest ship-to-shore container cranes is an engineering success for all of Kerry.

That's according to Gerry Bunyan, managing director of sales for Liebherr Container Cranes in Killarney.

The cranes were engineered in Liebherr's Killarney base; they’re being shipped from Cork Harbour to the US.

Sized bigger than a GAA pitch, they’re the largest objects ever engineered in this country to be shipped out of Ireland.

Gerry Bunyan says it’s a success story for the whole county: